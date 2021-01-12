Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

Reeves previously served as lieutenant governor, and he had said for years that if the old flag were to change, it should only be done by a statewide vote. He signed the bill retiring the old flag after legislators passed it by a veto-proof margin.

The public submitted more than 3,000 design proposals, and the commission chose one that has a magnolia blossom encircled by white stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state, plus a single gold star representing Native Americans. The gold star is made of diamond shapes that are significant to the Choctaw culture. The flag also has gold stripes representing the artistic heritage of state that has produced blues great B.B. King, and Nobel Prize-winning novelist William Faulkner.

The law retiring the old flag also specified that the commission's proposed new flag would go on the Nov. 3 ballot for a yes-or-no vote. The magnolia design was the only flag proposal on the ballot, and more than 71% of people who voted that day said yes.

Reeves said Monday of the new flag: “It is one small effort to unify, but it is done in good faith.”