Mississippi gov will sign bill limiting transgender athletes

Senate Bill 2536 is expected to go to Reeves in the next few days. The House passed it Wednesday, and the Senate passed it last month. Republicans control both chambers. The votes for the bill were largely along party lines, with most Republicans supporting it and most Democrats either opposing it or refraining from voting.

Republican legislators who pushed the bill gave no evidence of any transgender athletes competing in Mississippi schools or universities.

A Mississippi mother with a transgender daughter spoke Thursday during the Human Rights Campaign news conference. Katy Binstead said her daughter has already been blocked from playing on a middle school girls' basketball team because of the gender listed on her birth certificate. Binstead said the principal said her daughter could try to play on the boys' team.

“My daughter isn't comfortable playing with the boys because she's not a boy and she never has been a boy,” Binstead said.

Jarvis Dortch, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, said Thursday that the transgender sports bill is an example of lawmakers “legislating based on hate and fear.”