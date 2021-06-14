Mississippi: Ex-lawmaker killed near home of slain relative

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi lawmaker was found shot to death during the weekend in a rural area outside the burned home where her sister-in-law was found dead after Christmas.

Ashley Henley, 40, was a Republican who served in the state House from January 2016 to January 2020 from a district in DeSoto County.

The North Mississippi Herald was first to report that Henley's body was found Sunday night in rural Yalobusha County, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of DeSoto County.

Her body was outside the home where the body of her sister-in-law Kristina Michelle Jones was found Dec. 26. The Herald published a photo of a homemade sign at the site with photos of Jones under the phrase, “I was murdered.”

Yalobusha County coroner Ronnie Stark told the Commercial Appeal on Monday that the time of Henley's death had not yet been determined. Stark told WMC-TV that Henley had been mowing grass at the home before she was killed.