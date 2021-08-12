Mississippi county's first Black supervisor dies at 90

While he may have been soft-spoken, he always “carried a big stick,” said Curry’s granddaughter, Keina Tate.

Even though he had no previous political experience, “he kind of was asked to run by the community,” she told The Commercial Dispatch. “People thought he would be influential and help them with the issues that they were having in the community when they weren’t being heard.”

Two of his main priorities were infrastructure and road maintenance.

Tate recalled how, at one point during his tenure, her grandfather worked to tackle the disparities between roads in white and Black areas by taking county equipment out to particular areas to work on the roads himself.

Curry also worked to eliminate gerrymandering in the county voting maps, pushing through measures that redrew district lines to give Black people fairer representation.

Trainer, who viewed Curry as a mentor, said Curry paved the way for Black men like him to get elected. Serving two terms on the board together, Trainer said Curry showed him how to do his best to serve the people’s needs.