Mississippi congressman Palazzo accused of misusing funds

During that time Palazzo had assumed ownership of a riverfront home in D’Iberville, Mississippi, that had been in his family and which he was looking to sell, according to the report. Though valued at $1.3 million, boasting four bedrooms, a boat dock and a guest cottage, the property needed considerable renovations.

“I just want to sell it or find some contractors to fix it without costing an arm and a leg and sell it for a little more," Palazzo wrote in one email to a real estate agent. “I can’t afford to take a huge loss.”

To boost the resale potential, the OCE reported that Palazzo tapped campaign funds to pay for over $20,000 in improvements to the property. He also designated the home as his “campaign headquarters" and billed his campaign account $60,000 in rent, which roughly equaled his monthly expenses for the home.

In a statement, his spokeswoman said that the payments on the home were made “appropriately and legally used for a campaign office and rented at fair market value.”

But investigators found scant evidence that the home, where Palazzo's brother periodically lived, had been used as a headquarters. Palazzo declined to provide them evidence showing why his campaign needed to pay for improvements and repairs.