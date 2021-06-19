Mississippi city added to Marquis de Lafayette trail

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A city in Mississippi is now part of a trail commemorating what was then a nationwide tour by a French general who had participated in both the American and French revolutions.

The Marquis de Lafayette visited Natchez on April 18, 1825, during the second and final year of a tour made at the invitation of President James Monroe and the U.S. Congress.

During those two years, Lafayette stopped at 320 cities and towns in the 24 states then in the union, Lafayette Trail founder James Icher said.

The Virginia itinerary included cities in what is now West Virginia, he said..

He said he hopes eventually to have 175 markers, including one at Le Havre, the port where Lafayette left from and returned to France. About 40 markers have been approved since the project started in 2017, with about 25 installed in 13 states so far, he said in a phone interview Wednesday with The Associated Press.

A marker describing Lafayette's stay in Natchez was unveiled Wednesday at a lot overlooking the Mississippi River, The Natchez Democrat reported.