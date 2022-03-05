 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing Florida woman: Body found in backyard septic tank

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said Saturday.

Investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank 4 feet (1.2 meters) underground after hours of excavating her back yard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week.

No further details were provided. Jensen Beach is almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

“There are elements to this case still being investigated," the post said. “We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available."

There was no online court record available for Demich, so it was unknown if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

