Misconduct allegations shadow smart city proposal in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak has touted Innovation Zones as key to Nevada’s economic future and offered support of a draft proposal circulating in the Legislature. But the idea of giving companies powers similar to those of local government has generated pushback and led the governor to reduce the proposal to a study.

A resolution to form a committee to further study the proposal and potential ramifications was introduced Thursday in the state Senate.

Berns lawyers filed their most recent motion for an awrd of attorney’s fees as sanctions on April 22, just days before Sisolak put the brakes on the Innovation Zone proposal.

That motion was sealed by Washoe District Judge David Hardy, who earlier sealed the initial lawsuit filed in September and redacted parts of the amended suit filed in March.

Berns, 59, told the BBC in March he intended to sell the desert land where he hopes to build the smart city if lawmakers decided against Innovation Zones. He declined comment on the governor’s recent move and whether he thought the lawsuit affected the decision.

But he said earlier the “ludicrous” allegations in the lawsuit by a “former disgruntled employee” are an attempt to “extort me and malign my family.” The Berns are seeking at least $50,000 in counter damages.