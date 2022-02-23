‘Miracle’ baby girl born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. in labor room no. 2 of N.C. hospital

Palindrome date fans may be celebrating 2/22/22, but another “miracle” happened on the special “Twosday” date.

A “miracle” baby girl was born at 2:22 a.m. in a labor and delivery room no. 2 on 2/22/22. First-time parents Aberli and Hank Spear welcomed their baby girl Judah Grace at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina. Judah Grace also weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, equating to 122 total ounces.

Judah Grace is considered a “miracle” baby not only for being born on the “Twosday” date, but her parents were told there’s a possibility they may not be able to have children.

In 2014, Aberli was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Though after going through treatment in 2020, she received the all-clear.

“We went to the egg-freezing clinic, but we decided not to because it was too expensive,” said Aberli, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. “So, we prayed that we would have kids,” she added.

According to the education website FertilityIQ, the price of egg freezing can range between $15,000 to $20,000.

Judah Grace was to be expected on Feb. 22. Though her parents didn’t think she would actually be born on the date. Aberli actually arrived at the hospital on Feb. 22 for induction. Though she was in labor for 26 hours, meaning her baby girl was born on the due date.

***

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0