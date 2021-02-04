Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan

The Democratic governor and mayor came under Republican criticism last summer for not sending in the National Guard sooner to quell unrest that turned violent in Minneapolis and St. Paul after Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests. Republican candidates used the law and order issue in November to help maintain their majority in the Minnesota Senate and reduce the Democratic majority in the state House.

Gazelka's spokeswoman said the city still owes other law enforcement agencies $137,000 for their assistance last summer.

“The State of Minnesota has been working with local police departments for months to prepare for this global event," Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement. "Messing around with local government aid to punish the City of Minneapolis is not a serious plan to prepare for a public safety challenge of this magnitude. The clock is ticking.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office released a statement praising Waltz's “partnership and commitment to public safety.”

“There should be no room for partisanship at such a pivotal moment for our city, region, and state,” the statement read.