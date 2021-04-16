Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

Tensions in the area were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd. The release Thursday of graphic police body camera footage showing a Chicago officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a Hispanic boy, in March has further enflamed the situation.

Brooklyn Center has instituted a curfew each night, but in the last few nights, the gatherings have been declared unlawful well before then.

Local Progress Minnesota, a group of liberal-leaning local elected officials, echoed the call for an end to using tear gas and said curfew declarations should also end.

“The last few nights have been marred with unconscionable acts of oppression,” the group said in a letter. “This is not how we build a safer place for one another.”

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who doubles as commander-in-chief of the Minnesota National Guard, said at a Thursday news conference that he's concerned about tactics but that police are trying to protect the community.