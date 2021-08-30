Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes

The appeals court said the challenge was not moot because it wasn't the court's role to predict how the Corps might react to a reversal of the MPCA's decision, but it found that the state agency had met its legal requirements.

The tribal and environmental groups fighting the project argue that the Canadian tar sands oil the replacement will carry from Alberta to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, will worsen climate change and risk spills into waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice. Line 3 was built in the 1960s and runs at half its original capacity because it’s subject to corrosion and cracking. Enbridge says it needs to replace the current pipeline to ensure reliable oil deliveries.

Enbridge said in a statement that the ruling was confirmation "that wetlands and waterbodies are being appropriately protected’ during construction, which it said is “nearly complete” in Minnesota. The Canadian, North Dakota and Wisconsin segments are already finished. The Calgary, Alberta, company plans to put the new line into service in the fourth quarter.