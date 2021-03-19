Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police department on Friday was reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them.

Five people were arrested and five officers suffered minor injuries Thursday, according to police. Dozens of people had showed up at the camp in response to social media posts by several activists that the city planned to clear the camp where about 20 people live in tents.

A group called MNUprising shared a video on Twitter showing several officers trying to pull someone off another officer laying on the ground. Then it appears an officer tries to restrain that person by kneeling on that person’s neck or upper back.