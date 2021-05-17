Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

City Council President Lisa Bender, who was among City Council members who called for dismantling the department in the days after Floyd's death, tweeted Monday that she wasn’t sure what the mayor was proposing, other than plans to propose that some American Rescue Plan funding be used on public safety.

“At the end of the day, this work is about the people of Minneapolis. Community violence is unacceptable and the current system is not working to keep people safe. Police violence is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in any system," she tweeted. "That is what we need to stay focused on.”

The effort to dismantle the police department and replace it with a more holistic agency was blocked last year after a city commission took more time to review it, and it failed to make it onto the ballot in November. Three Minneapolis City Council members are now pushing a revised version of that proposal that calls for the city to replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety that would include police officers and “additional divisions... to provide for a comprehensive approach to public safety beyond law enforcement.”

A coalition of activists, called Yes 4 Minneapolis, has also delivered a petition to replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety and shift authority over the police from the mayor to the City Council. Another group is gathering signatures for another petition that would put control of decisions about the police department under an elected Citizen Police Accountability Council.

