Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges. The four also face federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the police department is the focus of federal and state investigations into its practices.

“Right now, our entire city is recognizing the magnitude of this moment and we are seeing a deep and collective push for change,” said Frey, who is seeking reelection in 2022.

Some of Frey's proposals include immediate changes, such as prioritizing funding for additional cameras in high-crime areas. Frey said his plan would also address disparities in traffic stops by committing to ending stops for low-level offenses, such as a busted taillight.

Frey believes not every 911 call requires an officer with a gun to respond, and his plan will target resources toward the city's Office of Violence Prevention, as well as address some root causes of crime, such as inadequate housing and job opportunities.