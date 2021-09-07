Minneapolis crafts fix for ballot language on policing

Council President Lisa Bender noted that the proposal arose from a citizens' petition campaign and told her colleagues that it was their “ministerial duty to do everything we can to approve language for the ballot this November.”

Frey indicated he won't veto the language this time, but didn't say he'd support the proposal itself.

"Regardless of what you think of the amendment, the changes required by court order and approved by the Council more accurately reflect the consequences of this charter amendment, and it is therefore our legal obligation to advance it to the ballot,” Frey said in a statement.

The injunction to keep the language off the ballot was sought by former City Council Member Don Samuels, his wife, Sondra, and businessman Bruce Dachis. Their attorney, Joseph Anthony, called Anderson's ruling a “courageous and correct decision.” Anthony said he was planning to consult with his clients about whether the revision was acceptable to them.

The proposal has caused concerns among some centrist Democratic leaders that it could harm the party not just locally but nationwide, as Republicans use fears over public safety to try to woo back suburban swing voters. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov Tim Walz spoke out against the measure last month, while two prominent progressives, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, endorsed it last week.

