Minivans are making a huge comeback. Here's why

That was before the SUV craze, though. Once SUVs began taking over the American auto market, most car companies dropped their minivans.

But this wholesale exit from a "dying" minivan market segment helps explain why the ones that remained are so good, said Ezra Dyer, an editor with Car and Driver and a minivan owner.

"It's the same thing with sedans where crossover SUVs have consumed the world," he sad "So what's left in those segments, be it sedan or minivan, are the very best players."

Dyer owns a Chrysler Pacifica plugin hybrid minivan, the only plugin hybrid van currently on the market. He likes that it allows him to drive for an EPA-estimated 32 miles on electricity before the V6 gasoline engine even has to run.

"I can go to work and never have to buy gas," he said. "That's a huge, huge bonus of the Pacifica Hybrid."

Because it carries its large battery pack under the floor, the Pacifica Hybrid doesn't have one of Chrysler's most famous features. It lacks the so-called Stow-n-Go seats available in other versions of the Pacifica. These are back seats that fold down under the floor leaving behind a flat space for carrying large items. (The back seats on the plugin hybrid are removable, though.)