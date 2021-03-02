Minimum wage hike all but dead; Cuomo's critics call apology 'tone deaf'; Boy Scouts reorganize

Today is Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Democrats' hopes of raising the federal minimum wage appear all but dead in the COVID relief package; critics of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo call his apology 'tone deaf' as third woman accuses him of harassment; and the Boy Scouts have submitted a bankruptcy plan.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats' hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead as the Senate prepared to debate its own version of the House-passed aid package.