Mini parade of rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf

Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. The cold alone can kill them. It can also lead to pneumonia, shock and frostbite.

Those released this week at Grand Isle were Kemp's ridley sea turtles, like most of those injured in New England. They are the smallest and most endangered sea turtles — and all six species found in U.S. waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Louisiana's 13 were among a group of 30 brought to the Audubon Nature Institute after a rough ride from Cape Cod.

“All the days and nights over the last four months caring for these turtles have all been for this,” Harlamert said in a news release Wednesday. “Getting to return them to the wild is why we do what we do, and it’s the best feeling ever.”