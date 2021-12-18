Millions sign petition to lessen 110-year sentence for trucker in fatal Colorado crash

Truck driver gets 110 years for Colorado crash that killed four.
A truck driver has been sentenced to 110 years in prison in the deadly 2019 crash that killed four in Colorado. Millions of people want his sentence changed.
More than 2.8 million people
have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to over a century in prison.
“There are many things Rogel could have done to avoid the courts, but he took responsibility, showed up and severely apologized to the victims’ families,” the petition said. “Some of the families even offered Forgiveness. Rogel is not a criminal.”
In 2019, Aguilera-Mederos was involved in a 28-car pileup that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado. Aguilera-Mederos said he lost control of the semi-truck’s brakes and crashed into traffic.
Police say he was driving 85 mph just before the crash.
Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. Truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, convicted of causing the fiery crash that killed four people and injured six others, was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including four counts of vehicular homicide and six counts of first-degree assault.
A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison on Monday.
“I accept and respect what the defendant has said about his lack of intent to hurt people, but he made a series of terrible decisions, reckless decisions,” District Court Judge Bruce Jones said, according to CBS Denver. “If I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence.”
This 2019 photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department shows Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
Lakewood Police Department via AP
The 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos is twice as long as the sentence some murderers have received in the state, according to the Denver Post. His convictions triggered state law that requires a minimum 110-year sentence.
Many people, including the millions who signed the petition, want the sentence changed.
“This is a grossly excessive sentence,” Mark Silverstein, legal director for the ACLU of Colorado, told the Denver Post. “It cries out for the reform of sentencing laws. But I think calls for change also need to be directed at the seldom-criticized but largely unchecked power of prosecutors.”
Domingo Garcia, the national president of Latino civil rights organization LULAC, told The Denver Channel that the organization is supporting the petition and the “case is so egregious.”
Garcia told the news outlet the group is planning to look into the district attorney to see if there is any evidence of racial discrimination in the charges.
Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King , however, said the crash was “devastating to victims” and the actions of Aguilera-Mederos resulted in four deaths.
“The sentence, which our office requested the minimum for, is within the purview of the court and reflects the judgment of the legislature,” King told the news outlet. “Just as the law mandates this outcome, it also provides future opportunity to revisit the sentence, and we will again pursue an appropriate outcome if that opportunity arises, after consulting with the victims and survivors and receiving their input.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Langston Galloway drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 114-105. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Penelope Cruz attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honoring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, celebrates with Red Bull team chief Christian Horner, right, and his team in the pit lane after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool)
Kamran Jebreili
Navy players celebrate their 17-13 win over Army after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) falls on Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) after chasing the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields flips the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke and Kenny Clark during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown catch with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa, left, greets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
Olivier Hoslet
Marine One carrying President Joe Biden departs the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee for his actions in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden hugs a person while visiting the area to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after receiving a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the federal response to tornado damage, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
World War II veteran Alexander Freidenberger, 97, talks to Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., before a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
A fan stands at the entrance of Anfield stadium before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Chelsea's Jorginho, left, celebrates with his teammate Marcos Alonso after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds United, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Prince Charles adjusts his face mask during a visit to Lambeth GP Federation COVID Vaccinations Walk-In Centre in London, Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, to meet volunteers and NHS staff who are providing vaccines and boosters. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Hannah McKay
A vehicle is seen in the Los Angeles River at the Washington Bridge near downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rain is drenching Southern California as a blustery storm charged down the state, triggering river rescue efforts and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Holiday lights line trees as a pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, listens to Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, as he testifies before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
The Millennium Park Christmas tree is seen in a timed exposure with zoom lens Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A large pile of second-hand clothing covers the sand near La Mula neighborhood in Alto Hospicio, Chile, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Chile is a big importer of second hand clothing, and unsold items are dumped here. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Supporters of presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the I approve Dignity coalition, attend his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A Venezuelan migrant child raises a toy at the police after her family was told to break up the camp along the seashore where they are living in El Morro, a neighborhood of Iquique, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion (5) celebrates in front of Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) and forward Tyreek Smith (23) after a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, are joined by bipartisan members of House and Senate as they hold a moment of silence for 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, on the step of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, carries a portrait of her father at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021. Daria Navalnaya will receive Wednesday the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union top human rights prize, on behalf of her father. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean-Francois Badias
Members of the European Parliament applaud Daria Navalnaya, center, the daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as she gets the Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021. Daria Navalnaya received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union top human rights prize, on behalf of her father. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean-Francois Badias
FIA President Jean Todt, left, shakes hands with Formula One world champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, as Red Bull team chief Christian Horner looks on as they leave a press conference prior to the FIA Prize Giving ceremony in Paris, France, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Fuerth in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Relatives bury a woman who died in the hospital from her burn injuries caused by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded, killing dozens in Cap-Haitien Haiti, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Odelyn Joseph
Unidentified people gather at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Odelyn Joseph
Competitors swim during a harbor race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Hundreds of people took part in traditional swim across iconic Victoria Harbor after two years of suspension. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Relatives and neighbors comfort wailing sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman who was killed in Monday's gun attack, during his funeral in Yachama, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Ahmad and two other policemen were killed when gunmen sprayed with bullets a bus carrying police on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city, wounding fourteen officers. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Dar Yasin
A bird's eye of the illuminated ghats on the bank of the river Ganges are seen in the evning after the the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the sacred Ganges River with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Varanasi, India, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a dip in the sacred Ganges River before a crowd of thousands, as he opened part of a large-scale development project in the holy city of Varanasi. The highlight of the opening ceremony on Monday was a $45 million corridor meant to facilitate pilgrims’ visits to some of India’s holiest sites. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India's Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
A Palestinian gunman fires into the air during scuffles between Palestinian security forces and local militants during the funeral procession of Jamil Kayyal, 31, who was killed early Monday in clashes with Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Mourners included local gunmen who attended the funeral in a show of support for Kayyal. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
Austria's Niklas Koeck speeds down the course as an airplane wake is seen in background, during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Val Gardena, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
Thousands gather in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo during a nationwide strike called by the main unions to protest against a government's proposed budgetary law, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
The setting sun is shrouded in smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Palestinian women mourn over the body of a Hamas member who was killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, during his funeral in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Mohammad Zaatari
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) kneels at a painted tribute to former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Pedro Cortes, from Oaxaca state, holds photos of his 14-year-old daughter Belen Cortes, who he said disappeared on Dec. 1 from the Zocalo where he is standing as they attended a rally celebrating the president's third anniversary in office, as he joins a protest demanding answers from the government about people who have gone missing in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The words on the pavement read "The graves are the result of government absence." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
An American flag flies amidst debris of destroyed homes, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Brandon Clark, behind, injured from the tornado, returns to his destroyed home for the first time with Laura Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd, left, and his wife Georgialee Clark, behind in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. He rescued his wife and children who were under the rubble. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Beth May walks around her backyard with her chickens after her house was hit by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
Damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
The front steps of a house are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
Ronald Hayes sits in a shelter in Wingo, Ky., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after his home was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the town on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
A family photo lays among the debris inside of a house after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky., after tornadoes came through the area the previous night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
Jessaundra Jackson, right, an employee of Mayfield Consumer Products, hugs another person at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., late Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 following a small boat incident in the Channel. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Gareth Fuller
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman
New York City FC players celebrate with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman
Women walk through sun rays lighting the old Medina where shop owners wait for tourists, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Morocco extended its border closure until the end of the year due to the new covid variant, causing anger and concern among tourism workers. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Mosa'ab Elshamy
Keechant Sewell, the first black female NYPD commissioner, listens to Mayor-elect Eric Adams speak at the Queensbridge houses on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
A couple uses their cellphones on the beach as the sun sets in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
Russia's Yegor Korshkov, above, collides with Canada's goalie Justin Pogge during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Russia and Canada in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
James Crumbley looks past his attorney to his wife during a probable cause hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley on Tuesday agreed to adjourn their preliminary examination on charges tied to their alleged roles in the rampage to February. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four high school students dead and injured seven other people. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Fires continue to burn in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. The fire was stoked by a storm that passed through the area Wednesday with high winds and gusts up to 90 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo plays a shot against Turkey's Emre Lale during their men's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India eyes the shuttlecock during her Woman's 2nd round badminton singles match against Martina Repiska of Slovakia at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is comforted by Barcelona president Joan Laporta during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Fog covers the landscape in a flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Alcala de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain, Monday, Dec.13, 2021. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A man carries his pet in front of his home through a flooded area near the Ebro River in Tudela, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
USC Upstate guard Quentin Hodge (1) and guard Jalen Breazeale (4) battle for the ball with Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Pope Francis hugs a participant into his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
A man sells illuminated ornaments in the historical Grand Place in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Several EU countries are accelerating vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Olivier Matthys
People pass through during the morning rush-hour at Waterloo railway station in London, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. As of Monday in England, people were urged to work from home if possible, with long lines forming at vaccination centers for people to get booster shots to protect themselves against the coronavirus omicron variant. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
People queue to go for coronavirus booster jabs at St Thomas' Hospital, backdropped by the scaffolded Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Long lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government's call for all adults to get booster shots to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the prime minister said Monday has caused at least one death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
A man talks on the phone while walking in an empty street in the financial district, known as The City, in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. While many people will re-start working from home, the British government raised the country's official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread of omicron "adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services" at a time when COVID-19 is already widespread. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
A boy receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
A tricycle driver wearing a mask to help protect against COVID-19 relaxes as he waits for passengers in Quezon City, Philippines, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The first omicron virus variant in the country has been reported by the health department today. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021. An analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, suggests the Pfizer vaccine offers less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
A woman living in the Vlakfontein informal settlement outside Johannesburg, South Africa, shuts her window during a rainstorm, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 7.60 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 28 to 32.71 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 12, 2021 according to Johns Hopkins University. In general, the new omicron cases have resulted in milder cases, with fewer hospitalizations and less severe cases requiring oxygen or intensive care. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
People register for COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital, South Africa, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 7.60 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 28 to 32.71 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 12, according to Johns Hopkins University. In general, the new omicron cases have resulted in milder cases, with fewer hospitalizations and less severe cases requiring oxygen or intensive care. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his father Dell Curry after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th career 3-pointer Tuesday night, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
