Millions in the Southeast under threat of severe weather, including possible tornadoes

Further south, cities in Alabama and Georgia are still cleaning up from terrifying tornadoes that tore through, killing six people, last week.

The tornadoes damaged dozens of homes and businesses across the two states.

In Alabama, the community of Eagle Point saw roofs ripped off houses, trees plucked from the ground, and power lines downed across roadways.

In Georgia's Coweta County, the city of Newnan was hit by a powerful EF-4 overnight, with residents being warned by sirens 15 to 20 minutes before the tornado hit, residents told CNN.

The storms killed at least one person in the county, Fire Chief Deron Patrick Wilson said.

"This stuff is unbelievable. I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma. I think you're going to see that same kind of damage here," Wilson said.

Warm and cold air masses causing chaos

Meantime, parts of the country are experiencing sharp fluctuations in conditions within a short period of time.