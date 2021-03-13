Millions are under winter storm advisories as blizzards and heavy rain move across the US

Denver could see up to 2 feet of snow, with the Front Range Mountains and Foothills possibly seeing up to 4 feet. The highest elevations of southeast Wyoming could see more than 4 feet of snow.

This area is no stranger to March snowfalls. In fact, March is actually the snowiest month of the year for portions of Colorado and Wyoming. In Denver, each of the top 10 March snowstorms totals over a foot of snow. This year could be added to that list.

"The snowfall totals currently forecast are absolutely historic," the NWS office in Cheyenne said.

On Sunday, the severe storms will push east into Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Rain threatens flooding

Flood alerts are also a big concern for this system in the Midwest.

With some rivers nearing flood stage, the anticipated heavy rain could take the rivers to dangerous levels.

Flooding is also a threat on Sunday, particularly across portions of Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.