Millions are still without power as forecast calls for more ice and frigid temperatures in hardest-hit states

Many of those who will face the harsh temperatures are among the nearly 3.5 million customers who are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US.

With demand for electricity at an "all-time high," New Orleans has had to prepare for rolling power outages until midnight Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the City of New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign.

In the state with nearly 3 million of the country's outages, chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Bill Magness said he doesn't know for certain when power could return to customers.

"We can't let ourselves tumble into a situation where, by acting prematurely -- I hate to say it because it's been such a long event-- but by acting prematurely to completely close it off that we end up in that blackout that could last, you know, an indeterminate amount of time," Magness said.

Injuries and destruction

Along with outages, the severe weather has brought destruction, injuries and even death.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported more than 100 water main and service line breaks due to the arctic conditions, according to the Waterline Break Board on the City of Tulsa's website.