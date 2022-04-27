Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings. But it's not all good news.

Maybe that avocado toast isn't so bad, after all.
Millennials are way ahead of Baby Boomers when it comes to saving for retirement, according to a new study by investment firm Charles Schwab. That younger generation is already stashing away funds in their mid-20s, beating their parents by about a decade.
They also have higher balances in their 401(k)s than Gen Xers did at the same age, according to a report released by Pew last year.
But it's not all good news. The increased saving could be because Millennials have no expectations of receiving employer-sponsored pension plans when they retire. In 1981, 84% of full-time workers at large companies participated in a pension plan; by 2020 that percentage plummeted to only 28%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"A lot of Baby Boomers felt like their retirement was taken care of for them," said Angela Montez, special counsel at the law firm Eversheds Sutherland, where she focuses on retirement and investment policy.
Millennials don't have that luxury. About 72% of Millennials are significantly pessimistic about achieving financial security in retirement, compared with 43% of Boomers, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security. Saving at an earlier age hasn't done much to ease retirement anxiety.
That's likely because Millennials are worse off in nearly all aspects of their financial well-being. They graduated into the Great Recession, dealt with the Covid and their second recession just as they reached their peak earning potential. Now they're gearing up for what financial analysts predict will be yet another recession, this time paired with inflation levels not seen for 40 years.
Millennials today make up the majority of the US workforce but represent just 6% of all household wealth. (Baby Boomers hold 50% of wealth and Gen Xers hold 30%.) It's not unusual for wealth to accumulate in older generations, but in 1989, when Boomers were about the same age as Millennials are now, they represented more than 20% of all household wealth.
Student debt also has also exploded. A Millennial who started college in 2007 paid an average of $19,400 per year for tuition, room and board. A first-year-of-college Boomer in 1974 paid about $10,300, adjusted for inflation.
Lifestyle goals also play a factor in increased saving, said Montez. Millennials are more mobile than prior generations, so investing in a home isn't necessarily a priority, and their money tends to be allocated into 401(k) plans.
About three-quarters of Boomers and Gen Xers expect to own a home in retirement, while fewer than half of Millennials do. More than 60% of Millennials will prioritize travel in retirement, the Schwab study found.
Millennials also said they will dedicate less time to managing their finances and investments once they retire, the study found, because they're not as focused on continuing to accumulate wealth later in life as Gen Xers and Boomers are.
"Millennials think of retirement less as a target savings number and date and more like a state of mind or target lifestyle," said Jonathan Craig, head of investor services and marketing at Charles Schwab.
There is one thing Millennials are focused on: cryptocurrency. Schwab found that about 25% of Millennials plan to invest in digital currencies, compared with about 5% of Boomers.
Asset managers are attempting to adjust to the change: Fidelity, the nation's largest provider of 401(k) plans, announced Tuesday that it would allow its investors to put a portion of their savings in Bitcoin, so long as employers were on board.
Advisors remain skeptical of such changes.
"Retirement success comes from tried and true things like diversification, having ownership in the growth of the US and global economy through traditional stocks - things that have cash flows and generate growth," said Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning, retirement income and wealth management at Schwab. "Right now crypto doesn't qualify as having that."
Best small towns for retirees in America
Best small towns for retirees in America
Many American retirees are looking to
age in place, while others who have bid adieu to the workplace are seeking new locales. With no shortage of choices, how do they decide?
Some ways to narrow down the list include
moving closer to grandkids or settling in a vacation spot that has generated family memories over the years. Folks who get the blues from high taxes and cold weather can find plenty of tax-friendly, warmer settings to establish new roots. Those who want to stay active with outdoor recreation or by playing golf have their pick of communities near manicured club courses and the great outdoors. Big cities have advantages, as do small towns with safe streets and quiet neighborhoods. Some of the best choices are idyllic suburbs like Piermont, New York and Shenandoah, Texas, that are just minutes away from the business bustle and cultural attractions of big cities.
To help retirees thinking about a move,
Stacker referenced Niche’s 2020 Best Places to Retire study, which lists 50 American small towns that offer the best retirement options. A maximum of 10 towns from each state and towns with a population of fewer than 40,000 were considered for the rankings, which Niche calculated according to retiree representation, weather quality, cost and safety, access to healthy living, and a handful of other factors. For each town, Stacker has included the town’s resident population along with figures for median home value, median rent, and median household income.
Read on to see which locations are the best spots to retire in America, and where you might want to go.
Ritu Manoj Jethani // Shutterstock
#50. Piermont, New York
- Population: 2,540 (17% age 55-64 and 24% age 65+)
- Median household income: $124,716
- Median home value: $579,800 (67% own)
- Median rent: $2,000 (33% rent)
The tiny picturesque village of
Piermont is perched on hills overlooking the Hudson River, close to a bird-filled salt marsh, a state park with hiking and cross-country ski trails, tennis courts, and a pool club. Yet it's only a 20-minute drive to cross the George Washington Bridge into New York City.
Nikolay Tranov // Shutterstock
#49. Carefree, Arizona
- Population: 3,811 (24% age 55-64 and 57% age 65+)
- Median household income: $79,152
- Median home value: $747,000 (83% own)
- Median rent: $1,446 (17% rent)
Carefree, Arizona, is exactly that—a worry-free small town that is one of the best for retirees. Located in Maricopa County, the town is located 45 minutes from Phoenix, giving it fantastic connectivity. The town is small, with just under 4,000 people, and is known for its
great weather and bountiful outdoor activities like art and cultural festivals, gardens, and al fresco dining.
Paul McKinnon // Shutterstock
#48. Great Neck Gardens, New York
- Population: 1,150 (7% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)
- Median household income: $218,603
- Median home value: $954,300 (91% own)
- Median rent: null (9% rent)
This 0.2-square-mile hamlet is one of several communities in the Great Neck area. Getting to New York City’s Penn Station takes about 35 minutes by train, but there are plenty of reasons to stay close, including the activities and programs offered by the
Great Neck Park District.
D. Benjamin Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Emerald Bay, Texas
- Population: 1,255 (13% age 55-64 and 54% age 65+)
- Median household income: $71,333
- Median home value: $243,200 (98% own)
- Median rent: null (2% rent)
Perched on Lake Palestine in eastern Texas, Emerald Bay is a top spot in the state for retirees because of its small population (approximately 1,300 residents), rural feel, and affordable cost of living. The town is home to the
Emerald Bay Community, as well, which has an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, and restaurant.
Canva
#46. St. Simons, Georgia
- Population: 14,778 (15% age 55-64 and 35% age 65+)
- Median household income: $87,248
- Median home value: $371,800 (76% own)
- Median rent: $1,309 (24% rent)
St. Simons Island is part of the barrier islands off the coast of Georgia known as the
Golden Isles. It's one of the largest of the islands, and one of the most beautiful and quintessentially Southern. Picture Spanish moss hanging from stately oak trees, quaint streets, restaurants, and shops. The median age on St. Simons, according to the World Population Review, is about 54 years old. The island has a higher-than-average cost of living—understandable what with the island's great weather, pristine setting, and wealth of outdoor activities.
Shackleford Photography // Shutterstock
#45. Town and Country, Missouri
- Population: 11,077 (15% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)
- Median household income: $192,983
- Median home value: $734,800 (85% own)
- Median rent: $1,195 (15% rent)
This affluent St. Louis suburb is the home of the
Bellerive Country Club, which hosted the PGA Championship back in 2018. In 2017, Town and Country began creating a New England-style town square to foster a more tight-knit community.
Philip Rozenski // Shutterstock
#44. Pinehurst, North Carolina
- Population: 16,050 (14% age 55-64 and 41% age 65+)
- Median household income: $82,081
- Median home value: $293,100 (85% own)
- Median rent: $1,420 (15% rent)
Low crime rates, combined with deliciously warm weather, golf courses (around 40), park space, and gardens
makes Pinehurst, North Carolina, a great place to retire. The small town enjoys a great perch from which to access the busier cities, as well: Chapel Hill is an hour-and-a-half away and Charlotte is two hours away.
Jayne Chapman // Shutterstock
#43. Ocean View, Delaware
- Population: 2,272 (20% age 55-64 and 37% age 65+)
- Median household income: $85,417
- Median home value: $346,400 (89% own)
- Median rent: $1,645 (11% rent)
Ocean View, Delaware, is a small coastal town with just over 2,000 residents known for its suburban, rural feel and its great weather, low crime, and all-around warm family atmosphere.
Delaware is a great place to retire in general for its tax benefits for retirees, but what makes Ocean View so special is its access to 28 miles of beaches, parks, space for bike riding and hiking, and annual festivals, as well as access to major metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.
Ann Walther // Shutterstock
#42. St. James, North Carolina
- Population: 5,521 (25% age 55-64 and 65% age 65+)
- Median household income: $104,850
- Median home value: $456,600 (95% own)
- Median rent: $1,862 (5% rent)
St. James, located on
North Carolina’s southeast coast, was incorporated in 1999. Wetlands, open spaces, ponds, and marshlands add to the town’s visual appeal. It also has four and a half golf courses, a community center with various activities, a number of tennis courts and swimming pools, and a marina and beach club along the Oak Island seashore.
Tracey Rabjohns // Flickr
#41. Holly Hills, Colorado
- Population: 2,835 (15% age 55-64 and 21% age 65+)
- Median household income: $132,955
- Median home value: $460,100 (97% own)
- Median rent: $2,634 (3% rent)
Holly Hills is a small Denver suburb, which gives residents the advantage of being close to the excitement of the city with the ability to go home to a small, friendly community at the end of the day. It’s perfect for those who enjoy winter weather, as it
gets an average of 23 inches of snow a year, and its average annual high temperature doesn’t quite hit 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
reid.neureiter // Flickr
#40. Indian Wells, California
- Population: 5,370 (19% age 55-64 and 59% age 65+)
- Median household income: $107,500
- Median home value: $722,500 (84% own)
- Median rent: $788 (16% rent)
The self-proclaimed “
California desert sanctuary” in the Coachella Valley lives up to its moniker with amazing mountain views, 350 days of sunshine, renowned golf courses, and several residential country clubs. The Southern California town also sponsors a number of sporting and cultural events, including the BNP Paribas Open, the tennis tournament.
Harold Litwiler // Flickr
#39. Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- Population: 4,360 (21% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)
- Median household income: $122,228
- Median home value: $852,700 (86% own)
- Median rent: $1,994 (14% rent)
The Isle of Palms is one of the South Carolina Lowcountry barrier islands, with
six miles of sugary beaches, wildlife, resorts, spas, golf, and restaurants. Retirees are drawn to the endless array of outdoor activities, from fishing and tennis to sailing, kayaking, and golf. Plus, it's just 12 miles from bustling Charleston and all the activities and services of a major Southern city.
Brandon Pack // Shutterstock
#38. Woodbury, New York
- Population: 8,852 (15% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)
- Median household income: $181,667
- Median home value: $842,000 (87% own)
- Median rent: $2,846 (13% rent)
Woodbury is situated near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Bear Mountain State Park, with views down the Hudson River to New York City. The biggest employer and visitor attraction is the Woodbury Common Premium Outlet Center, which has more than 200 stores. The town has two
swimming and recreational facilities for residents, and a thriving senior center offers classes, trips, guest speakers, and art exhibits.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#37. Manhasset, New York
- Population: 7,985 (15% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)
- Median household income: $177,321
- Median home value: $1,109,400 (79% own)
- Median rent: $1,413 (21% rent)
This Long Island hamlet is home to the luxury shopping center
Americana Manhasset. Beaches and golf courses aren’t far, and neither is Manhattan, which is 20 miles away.
Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Palm Valley, Texas
- Population: 1,557 (14% age 55-64 and 36% age 65+)
- Median household income: $74,087
- Median home value: $172,500 (79% own)
- Median rent: $991 (21% rent)
When it comes to retiring in Texas,
Palm Valley ranks among one of the best small towns because of its low crime, family atmosphere, warm weather, and relatively low cost of living. Palm Valley is a veritable nature lover's paradise, with hiking and biking trails, the Harlingen Country Club, and the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. South Texas is a prime spot for birders, as well, and Palm Valley is near nesting grounds of many species of birds that migrate through Hugh Ramsey and Thicket Nature Parks.
Canva
#35. Parole, Maryland
- Population: 17,074 (16% age 55-64 and 32% age 65+)
- Median household income: $104,006
- Median home value: $454,300 (65% own)
- Median rent: $1,877 (35% rent)
Residents of
Parole benefit from shops, services and restaurants being an easy walk or short drive away. It’s located near Baltimore, Annapolis, and scenic beaches and boating at Chesapeake Bay. The town’s name traces back to the Civil War, when Union soldiers captured by the Confederates were held at Camp Parole.
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Sun Lakes, Arizona
- Population: 14,473 (15% age 55-64 and 80% age 65+)
- Median household income: $56,779
- Median home value: $272,400 (89% own)
- Median rent: $1,450 (11% rent)
This planned community near Phoenix claims a “
resort vacation lifestyle and country club living.” Indeed, Sun Lakes has five adult country club communities represented by three homeowner associations, numerous golf courses, and hundreds of special-interest clubs. The community also has a community college campus that offers lifelong learning opportunities.
Teresa Alexander-Arab // Flickr
#33. Chevy Chase, Maryland
- Population: 9,622 (15% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)
- Median household income: $181,929
- Median home value: $944,700 (78% own)
- Median rent: $1,957 (22% rent)
Chevy Chase sits at the border of Maryland and the District of Columbia, just a few miles from the White House and the U.S. Capitol down Connecticut Avenue. Nearby is the Friendship Heights shopping district and the National Institutes of Health and National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda. It’s bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly, and Metro trains are a quick trip to downtown Washington D.C.
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#32. Garrett Park, Maryland
- Population: 873 (14% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)
- Median household income: $187,778
- Median home value: $823,300 (92% own)
- Median rent: $1,568 (8% rent)
This Washington D.C. suburb has a small population of just over 1,000 people. It offers retirees a suburban vibe with restaurants, coffee shops, and plenty of green space—and the proximity to the nation's capital leaves even more room for culture, arts, and education.
Garrett Park retains its historic, small-town charm with potluck town dinners, farmers markets, a swim club, and historic homes and buildings.
Wirestock Images // Shutterstock
#31. Bingham Farms, Michigan
- Population: 1,129 (16% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)
- Median household income: $131,071
- Median home value: $415,000 (89% own)
- Median rent: $1,000 (11% rent)
This community created its
Design Review Board “to preserve, protect, and enhance the ecologically and historically unique environment and aesthetic charm of the village.” Residents are just minutes from Detroit and 30 miles from the Brighton Howell area, which has 123 miles of trails and 20 golf courses.
Canva
#30. Shenandoah, Texas
- Population: 2,887 (10% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)
- Median household income: $80,451
- Median home value: $261,000 (55% own)
- Median rent: $1,071 (45% rent)
Situated in the northern corridor of Houston,
Shenandoah has a host of great amenities like the Aveda Institute, with spa services offered by students, an indoor swimming and Olympic training facility that holds national competitions and is open to the public, and a 10,000-seat artificial turf stadium for football and soccer games. The cost of living in Shenandoah is lower than the U.S. average, and the poverty rate is low.
Stedil // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Olmos Park, Texas
- Population: 1,832 (14% age 55-64 and 18% age 65+)
- Median household income: $148,750
- Median home value: $736,700 (75% own)
- Median rent: $869 (25% rent)
Olmos Park is surrounded by San Antonio, offering the community quick access to all the attractions found in the larger city. It also lays claim to year-round warm weather.
Courtesy of Steve Lange
#28. Sunset Beach, North Carolina
- Population: 3,901 (20% age 55-64 and 51% age 65+)
- Median household income: $57,265
- Median home value: $267,900 (86% own)
- Median rent: $1,232 (14% rent)
Golfers and anglers alike won’t have trouble filling their days in this town that
spans the island bearing its name and parts of the coastal mainland. Sunset Beach is also a short walk from Bird Island, the undeveloped barrier island that is home to threatened or endangered species like loggerhead sea turtles.
Heather Smith // Flickr
#27. Sun City, Arizona
- Population: 38,877 (15% age 55-64 and 76% age 65+)
- Median household income: $40,586
- Median home value: $159,900 (82% own)
- Median rent: $1,088 (18% rent)
Billed as “The Original Fun City,” Sun City is dedicated to creating a fun, relaxing place for active retired adults. Residents can join more than 130 recognized clubs (including political organizations, performing arts groups, and fitness groups), spend their days on the putting green, or attend classes at nearby colleges and senior education centers.
Michael Wilson // Flickr
#26. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina
- Population: 1,343 (22% age 55-64 and 47% age 65+)
- Median household income: $75,313
- Median home value: $387,600 (89% own)
- Median rent: $1,214 (11% rent)
This community sits on the 25.4-mile barrier island of
Bogue Banks, which is part of an area called the Crystal Coast for its white beaches and clear water. With numerous water trails and a temperate climate, the coast is a paddler's paradise. The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores offers a different kind of fun, as well as volunteer opportunities.
Nina Collection // Shutterstock
#25. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Population: 9,137 (21% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)
- Median household income: $59,429
- Median home value: $264,000 (80% own)
- Median rent: $1,130 (20% rent)
The
Marsh Walk is a source of pride in this beach town known as the seafood capital of South Carolina. It’s a half-mile boardwalk along a saltwater estuary where residents can eat, listen to live music, shop, and enjoy recreational water activities. Myrtle Beach is 10 miles away, and Huntington Beach State Park is even closer.
MarynaG // Shutterstock
#24. Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Population: 14,362 (20% age 55-64 and 27% age 65+)
- Median household income: $211,393
- Median home value: $1,516,200 (93% own)
- Median rent: $2,547 (7% rent)
This Phoenix suburb sits on the edges of both the
Phoenix Mountains Preserve and Camelback Mountain and has three golf courses, four medical centers, nine resorts, and 294 sunny days per year. Its stated mission is to provide “high-quality public services to a community which values limited government.”
William Newton // Flickr
#22. South Kensington, Maryland
- Population: 8,763 (14% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)
- Median household income: $180,000
- Median home value: $754,200 (89% own)
- Median rent: $2,180 (11% rent)
Though
South Kensington has its share of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, residents also have easy access to the sights, shops, and eateries of Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas. There are also loads of hiking trails throughout Montgomery County.
Courtesy of William Johns
#21. Bethany Beach, Delaware
- Population: 854 (23% age 55-64 and 62% age 65+)
- Median household income: $87,083
- Median home value: $497,300 (99% own)
- Median rent: $1,211 (1% rent)
Bethany Beach is among the southern Delaware coastal towns known as the
Quiet Resorts. It hosts concerts, movies, and bonfires in the summer when its population swells and is close to the peaceful Assawoman Bay State Wildlife Area.
Patrick Nouhailler // Flickr
#20. Fountain Hills, Arizona
- Population: 24,729 (20% age 55-64 and 38% age 65+)
- Median household income: $85,200
- Median home value: $402,100 (79% own)
- Median rent: $1,259 (21% rent)
This safe, master-planned community in Maricopa County holds numerous community events throughout the year and is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. The town, known for its large fountain, is an
International Dark Sky Community, a designation given to places that “promote responsible lighting and dark sky stewardship.”
Corey Taratuta // Flickr
#19. Sun City West, Arizona
- Population: 25,544 (12% age 55-64 and 84% age 65+)
- Median household income: $52,196
- Median home value: $221,500 (88% own)
- Median rent: $1,250 (12% rent)
This
unincorporated community near Phoenix was founded in 1978 by Del Webb. In addition to its seven golf courses, Sun City West offers amenities like adult learning opportunities, organized trips, more than 100 clubs, and four recreation centers.
Kevin Dooley // Flickr
#18. West Lake Hills, Texas
- Population: 3,311 (16% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
- Median household income: $187,569
- Median home value: $1,001,800 (81% own)
- Median rent: $1,433 (19% rent)
This hilly, 4-square-mile patch of Texas is conveniently located near Austin's downtown and two Austin gems
Zilker Metropolitan Park and Lady Bird Lake. West Lake Hills received a 2019 Certified Scenic City award, which recognizes cities that demonstrate a “commitment to high-quality scenic standards for public roadways and spaces.”
Matthew Rutledge // Flickr
#17. High Point, Florida
- Population: 3,974 (18% age 55-64 and 52% age 65+)
- Median household income: $38,490
- Median home value: $76,700 (86% own)
- Median rent: $936 (14% rent)
High Point is a community that sits on Florida's Gulf coast, not far from Tampa Bay's pulsing metropolis. Seniors love the warm weather and quaint downtown, plus it’s one of the most affordable places in the nation, with home values
far below the national median.
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dutch Island, Georgia
- Population: 1,162 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
- Median household income: $170,417
- Median home value: $554,100 (100% own)
- Median rent: unavailable (0% rent)
Dutch Island, situated on the outskirts of Savannah, is like stepping into another world. The tight-knit island community was built along 500 acres of pristine natural beauty and prides itself as a perfect place for retirees thanks to its quiet and serene atmosphere. Dutch Islandis small,
with just 480 homes, and offers plenty of activities from tennis and beach volleyball to boating, hiking, and a community pool.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#15. Windy Hills, Kentucky
- Population: 2,433 (19% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)
- Median household income: $95,588
- Median home value: $271,500 (94% own)
- Median rent: $1,542 (6% rent)
Home to early pioneer families,
Windy Hills has a 3.5-mile paved loop for walking enthusiasts and offers community events throughout the year. Known as a “City of Historic Homes,” visitors can view the exteriors of houses built as early as 1790.
Courtesy of Windy Hills
#14. Garden City, South Carolina
- Population: 10,669 (20% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)
- Median household income: $44,862
- Median home value: $145,800 (79% own)
- Median rent: $1,062 (21% rent)
Garden City is a prime spot for crabbing and fishing because of its access to the Atlantic Ocean and Murrells Inlet. The community’s
668-foot-long fishing pier provides an ideal spot for anglers during the day and acts as a live-music venue during summer evenings. For anyone considering a move to Garden City Beach, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce offers a relocation guide.
James Pillion // Shutterstock
#13. Leland Grove, Illinois
- Population: 1,406 (17% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
- Median household income: $108,947
- Median home value: $222,700 (95% own)
- Median rent: $1,518 (5% rent)
Leland Grove is just minutes away from Springfield and all
the restaurants, attractions, and shopping the state capital has to offer. A 2013 regional planning commission report noted that Leland Grove’s “high-quality residential character represents its greatest strength,” and that its “community spirit is a valuable asset.”
Jeremy Wilburn // Flickr
#12. Green Valley, Arizona
- Population: 20,902 (14% age 55-64 and 80% age 65+)
- Median household income: $49,147
- Median home value: $175,400 (85% own)
- Median rent: $995 (15% rent)
Recreation and learning opportunities abound in this
retirement community 25 miles south of Tucson in the Sonoran Desert. The nonprofit Green Valley Recreation operates 13 recreation centers and offers more than 1,000 classes. Every March, it hosts the Southern Arizona Senior Games in which more than 1,000 participants compete in events that include bicycling, mah-jongg, tennis, and powerlifting.
Geoff Stearns // Flickr
#10. Villas, Florida
- Population: 13,072 (13% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)
- Median household income: $53,500
- Median home value: $162,400 (59% own)
- Median rent: $1,254 (41% rent)
On the Gulf Coast,
Villas is about 130 miles south of Tampa and St. Petersburg. The region hosts a number of baseball spring-training camps, and the scenic islands of Sanibel and Captiva are nearby. Winters in the subtropical climate are mild. In the summer months, late afternoon thunderstorms are common two days out of three, although tropical storms and hurricanes can bring downpours and high winds.
Canva
#9. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- Population: 1,400 (24% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)
- Median household income: $114,583
- Median home value: $1,017,100 (82% own)
- Median rent: $1,261 (18% rent)
There’s a lot to enjoy within this town’s
one square mile, including pristine beaches and a mile-long boardwalk filled with attractions, shops, and restaurants. In the summer, Rehoboth Beach hosts a free concert series.
Susan Smith // Flickr
#8. Timber Pines, Florida
- Population: 5,198 (11% age 55-64 and 79% age 65+)
- Median household income: $48,672
- Median home value: $159,900 (89% own)
- Median rent: $840 (11% rent)
The Timber Pines Community Association, which says it’s dedicated to offering premier “
country club living for active adults,” calls Timber Pines the “best-kept secret in Florida.” Residents can swim in two geothermally heated pools, golf on four courses, play tennis on eight courts, and join more than 100 clubs, classes, and organizations.
Patrick Kinney // Flickr
#7. South Sarasota, Florida
- Population: 5,283 (15% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
- Median household income: $70,341
- Median home value: $474,600 (71% own)
- Median rent: $1,037 (29% rent)
South Sarasota in Sarasota County is near Roberts Bay, home to
Edwards Islands Park, a pair of islands perfect for beach days, boating, and fishing. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the Field Club was originally the winter home of Stanley and Sara Carroll Brown Field, of Marshall Field department store fame.
Jared // Flickr
#5. Cypress Lake, Florida
- Population: 12,978 (17% age 55-64 and 41% age 65+)
- Median household income: $50,945
- Median home value: $159,000 (70% own)
- Median rent: $1,221 (30% rent)
In
Cypress Lake, located down the Caloosahatchee River from Ft. Myers, the cost of living is more than 5% below the national average. Popular with retirees, in Cypress Lake, four in 10 residents are age 65 or older.
Eric Willard // Shutterstock
#4. North River Shores, Florida
- Population: 3,874 (16% age 55-64 and 24% age 65+)
- Median household income: $58,250
- Median home value: $229,800 (84% own)
- Median rent: $1,223 (16% rent)
North River Shores sits on the banks of the North Fork St. Lucie River in Martin County. Residents can appreciate the
four waterfront neighborhood parks and a private boat ramp.
Dave Pinter // Flickr
#3. Whiskey Creek, Florida
- Population: 5,022 (15% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
- Median household income: $75,552
- Median home value: $232,900 (91% own)
- Median rent: $1,196 (9% rent)
Located within the Fort Myers and Cape Coral areas, the Whiskey Creek neighborhood sits near the Caloosahatchee River, which connects to the Gulf of Mexico. Community members may join the semi-private
Whiskey Creek Country Club for access to an 18-hole golf course and a bar and restaurant, as well as social activities such as bridge and dancing.
Chris Griffith // Flickr
#2. Ridge Wood Heights, Florida
- Population: 4,287 (19% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)
- Median household income: $53,503
- Median home value: $221,600 (67% own)
- Median rent: $1,135 (33% rent)
Located in Sarasota County, which is full of beaches and attractions, Ridge Wood Heights
scored particularly high with Niche on health and fitness. The community is only a 15-minute drive to Siesta Key, a Gulf of Mexico barrier island with sandy beaches, tidal pools, and coral reefs.
h2kyaks // Flickr
#1. Lake Success, New York
- Population: 3,119 (12% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)
- Median household income: $177,500
- Median home value: $1,194,200 (100% own)
- Median rent: $3,501 (0% rent)
This New York village offers
fitness center memberships as well as planned game and movie nights. There’s plenty of opportunity for golfing at Lake Success Golf Club or the Fresh Meadow Country Club, which has been a destination for celebrities including Babe Ruth.
Carl // Flickr
Pola Damonte // Shutterstock
