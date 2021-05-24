Military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An aircraft operated by a military contractor out of Nellis Air Force Base crashed in a nearby residential area, authorities in Las Vegas said Monday.

A statement attributed to base spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry confirmed the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. but did not provide details about the type of aircraft, the condition of a pilot or anyone else aboard, or whether there were injuries to people on the ground.

The plane crashed in a yard where a neighbor, Alex Reyes, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump and then saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Neighbor Eugenia Brackeen told the newspaper she heard a boom so loud that she couldn't hear her television. She said her power went out for a short time.

Witnesses posted online images of a plume of smoke not far from a southern fence to the base, of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling.

In a Twitter post, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for all those involved in today’s incident,” including Nellis service members and first-responders.