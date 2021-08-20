Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' host after past scrutinized

Sony Pictures Television, the studio that makes “Jeopardy!” and which released Richards' memo, had no further immediate comment. Taping for the show had been set to begin this week for the upcoming 38th season starting Sept. 13,

Richards' note indicated that he will remain the show’s executive producer.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence," he said.

When Richards was tapped to host the popular game show, Sony also announced last week that actor Mayim Bialik would emcee “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

While the report of Richards' podcasts immediately preceded his exit, there had also been renewed attention to his 2009-18 tenure as a producer on “Let’s Make a Deal.” Several lawsuits had been filed by former models against the show alleging discriminatory behavior, including one which named Richards. He reportedly was dropped from it before a settlement was reached.