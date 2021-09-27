Middlebury College to strip chapel name over eugenics role

Middlebury College will remove the name of a former Vermont governor from the campus chapel because of his “instigating role” in eugenics policies of the early 1900s that “sought to isolate and prevent the procreation of so-called ‘delinquents, dependents, and defectives,’” the school announced Monday.

The move follows the Legislature's apology last spring to all Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices that led to sterilizations. Some Vermonters of mixed French Canadian and Native American heritage, as well as poor, rural white people, were placed on a state-sanctioned list of “mental defectives” and degenerates and sent to state institutions.

John Mead, a physician and industrialist who graduated from Middlebury in 1864, served as Vermont governor from 1910 to 1912, the school said. The college's Mead Memorial Chapel was named after him and his wife when they gave $74,000 to the school in 1914 to create a new, prominent chapel on the highest point on campus, Middlebury President Laurie Patton and Trustees Chair George Lee said in email to the school community.

Two years before that, Mead had strongly urged the legislature to adopt policies and create legislation premised on eugenics theory, they said.