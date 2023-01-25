 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

Microsoft Results

People walk past a Microsoft office on Nov. 10, 2016, in New York.

 Swayne B. Hall, Associated Press

LONDON — Microsoft said it was seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported "service degradation" for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Many users also took to social media to complain that services were down.

By later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports dropped considerably.

"We're continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation," the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said. "We're also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process."

It tweeted earlier that it had "isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue" and a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

It comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

