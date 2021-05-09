Micronesians feel hatred in Hawaii, decry police shooting

The Compact of Free Association allows citizens from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau to live and work freely in the United States in exchange for allowing the U.S. military to control strategic land and water areas in the region.

Located about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii, the Federated States of Micronesia consists of 607 islands with a population of about 107,000.

The relationship with the U.S. seems to make people in Hawaii incorrectly believe that Micronesians are a drain on social benefits, said Sha Merirei Ongelungel, a Honolulu resident.

A Palauan born and raised in Oregon, Ongelungel came to Hawaii “because all I wanted to do was to fit in and be around Pacific Islanders and know what it was like to not stand out like a sore thumb.”

When she first got here, a cousin advised her to tell potential employers she was from Oregon. “If you tell them you're Micronesian, you won't get a job,” she said her cousin told her.

She wasn't prepared for the racism in Hawaii, and so she left after a year.