Michigan's top court sides with dad in parental rights case

One child's first-grade teacher said he had been performing at grade level despite absences. There was no testimony about his sister's performance, according to the child welfare appellate clinic at University of Michigan law school, which represented the father.

The case now will return to Kalamazoo County. The children's mother did not appeal the termination of her parental rights at the Supreme Court.

Before losing their rights, the couple had many challenges. They fell behind in rent after the funeral of a 22-year-old daughter. The father also was hospitalized with a chronic illness.

The Supreme Court agreed with an appellate judge who said Pierangeli was wrong to take control over the children, who now are 9 and 13.

“Ideally, every child should have perfect school attendance, but I cannot conclude that a 75% average absenteeism rate is a convincing force of there being educational neglect that is on the level of child abuse,” Judge Michael Riordan said last year.

