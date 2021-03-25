Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

Still, the coronavirus's spread is concerning at a time many adults have not yet gotten a dose.

Over the past two weeks, Michigan's seven-day average of new cases per day has increased 122% — the largest change in the U.S. — rising to 3,753 from 1,687, the biggest jump in raw figures, too. The state's seven-day per-capita case rate is third-highest, behind New York and New Jersey. Michigan reported more than 5,200 new cases Thursday, the most in over three months. The death rate has been steady.

“It's very troublesome and very worrisome,” said Dr. Dawn Misra, an epidemiology and biostatistics professor at Michigan State University.

She cautioned that the trend should not be blamed solely on a variant that has been identified more in Michigan than in all but one other state, Florida, noting that lags and disparities in the amount of genetic analysis being done on the virus around the U.S. make comparisons difficult.

“We're doing a lot of things that lead to increases in risk. That's where it's coming from," said Misra, who urged health officials to emphasize strategies such as double-masking.