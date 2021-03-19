Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders

“We don’t want this country to be a communist regime that’s going to dictate what we can do and what we cannot do,” the native of Poland told WOOD-TV on Thursday.

Breakfast still was served by restaurant staff Friday as news of the arrest spread.

“She reminds me of my dad, never wanting government handouts," said Republican state Rep. Mary Whiteford, whose district includes the restaurant. “Every one of her customers has chosen to eat in her restaurant. They refuse to let government dictate their lives.”

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at times has put strict limits on restaurants and bars. In-person dining, with limited capacities, was reinstated Feb. 1 after a 10-week halt. There were other restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

State regulators have suspended licenses at businesses that violate the rules.

Attorney General Dana Nessel defended the arrest on Twitter, saying Pavlos-Hackney was putting the public at risk.

“Can’t understand how or why this is controversial,” Nessel, a Democrat, said.