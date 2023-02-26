RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week's ice storm.
California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful storm that on Saturday left Southern California rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
A customer views an empty refrigerated section Friday at Mr. C's Deli in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The sun came out Sunday in Southern California, where mountains north and east of Los Angeles were blanketed in white after snowfall at elevations as low as 1,000 feet. Closer to sea level, days of downpours swelled rivers to dangerous levels and flooded roadways.
In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, still reeling from last week's ice storm and high winds, the state's two main utilities — DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — reported more than 210,000 homes and businesses without power as of noon Sunday. Most of those, about 173,000, were DTE customers, with Consumers Energy reporting about 37,000 of its customers without power.
Thousands of flights are cancelled or delayed, schools and businesses close as winter storm moves across U.S.
Both utilities said they hoped to have the lights back on by Sunday night for a majority of their affected customers.
DTE Energy spokeswoman Cindy Hecht said some of the utilities' customers have been without power since Wednesday, but she did not know how many homes and businesses were in that predicament.
She said the power restoration efforts have proved time-consuming because of the large number of power lines that were damaged, including individual lines that link single homes to the grid.
Snow falls at Big Bear Mountain Resort on Saturday in Big Bear, Calif.
Lee Stockwell, Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP
Wednesday's ice storm coated lines and trees with half an inch of ice or more and it was followed Thursday by high winds that put about 600,000 DTE customers in the dark at the storm's peak. Hecht said that was the second-largest number of outages DTE has ever experienced, after a March 2017 wind storm that cut power to about 800,000 of its customers.
“The icing event we had this week is equivalent to a hurricane for coastal utilities. It was the amount of ice and high winds — the winds and the amount of ice accumulation on lines and branches,” she said.
Hecht said the utility's meteorologists have been tracking another storm system that will move into Michigan on Monday, and the utility is “prepared to respond."
“At this point, we are expecting the system to bring the potential for wintry mix and freezing rain tomorrow and wind gusts up to 45 mph on Tuesday," she said in a statement.
California was getting only a brief break from winter weather, with rain and snow falling again Sunday in the northern part of the state as the first of two more storms started to move in. Blizzard warnings go into effect at 4 a.m. Monday and will last until Wednesday for much of the Sierra Nevada, where crews were still clearing mountain roads after last week’s icy storm.
“Extremely dangerous and near to impossible mountain travel is expected due to heavy snow and strong wind,” the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned on Twitter.
After days of fierce winds, toppled trees and downed wires, more than 67,000 California utility customers remained without electricity, according to
PowerOutage.us.
Days of downpours have dumped almost 11 inches of rain in the Woodland Hills area of LA’s San Fernando Valley, while nearly 7 inches were reported in Beverly Hills. In Valencia, county officials said the heavy rains eroded an embankment at an RV park and swept multiple motorhomes into the Santa Clara River, with emergency video showing one of the RVs toppled on its side. A representative from the RV park said no one was injured.
Rare blizzard warnings for the mountains and widespread flood watches ended late Saturday. But Interstate 5, the West Coast’s major north-south highway, was closed off and on due to heavy snow and ice in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles. Emergency crews were also working to clear mountain roads east of LA that were inundated with snow and ice.
Photos: Scenes from the winter storm walloping parts of the US
A tapestry of car tracks are created in the Canyon Rim Center parking lot following snow fall in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Snow plows move snow from I-35W southbound, seen from the 42nd St. Bridge, as the metro and much of the state prepares for a winter storm, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Minneapolis. Brutal winter weather bringing snow, dangerous gusts of wind and bitter cold settled over much of the northern U.S. on Wednesday, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
Snow plows clear the highway along Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family's car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, S.D. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)
Amancai Biraben
Commuters negotiate snow covered streets in the early hours in the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
A blizzard hits on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. It's shut down roadways, closed schools and businesses, and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Kai Benedict commutes to his job at the VA Hospital by skis following a snow storm that blanketed the Salt Lake Valley with snow on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Erick Harrison shows the ice forming on his mustache as he shovels a sidewalk during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
The Departures board is displayed at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A family walks through blowing snow as weather conditions worsen on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Erick Harrison shovels a sidewalk during a winter storm on Wednesday, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Traveler Avonlea Brown, of Lone Peak Cheer, waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after their flight was canceled by snow Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Traveler Shea Cooper, of Lone Peak Cheer, applies makes up as she waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after their flight was canceled by snow, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Katya Brooun and Jack Schill walk on an unplowed road during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
People cross 300 South at Main Street during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears the walkways at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)
Laura Seitz
Zach Stimson clears the ice and snow off of his car it continues to gather amidst a long, impending storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Lapeer, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
U.S. postal worker Brian Fyfe delivers mail by foot on Washington Street as sleet and snow continue to gather amidst a long, impending storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Lapeer, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
Integrated Deicing Services deices a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Icicles hang from a branch of a tree in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mixed winter precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet, and moderate to heavy snow, will continue into the evening across portions of Wisconsin, lower Michigan, and far northern Illinois. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ice covers a bus shelter on Farnam Street near Midtown Cross on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. A winter storm is moving through the midwest prompting storm warnings and advisories across multiple states. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Chris Machian
An electronic overhead sign warns motorists heading northbound on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit to take caution after a winter storm packing heavy snow and single-digit temperatures swept over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, near Monument, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A person runs on a trail at Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday morning, more than 109,000 customers were without electricity, according to
PowerOutage.us (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
People cross Kearny Street in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday morning, more than 109,000 customers were without electricity, according to
PowerOutage.us (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Vehicles drive on the Rosa Parks overpass at Interstate-5 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
Dave Killen
