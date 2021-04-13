Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life.

Federal prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts' decision Friday. Police said Sweet is considered a “person of interest” in the death of his second wife, whose remains were found in 2013, years after she disappeared.

“All along we believed we were looking at the right person here. ... We're going to assign this to a new staff of detectives to get a fresh set of eyes on the case,” Brownstown Township Chief Jeff Watson said Tuesday, referring to the death of Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet.

Roberts ordered Sweet's release even though he's received a COVID-19 vaccine dose and survived a virus infection last year. She acknowledged that his crimes were “abhorrent” but said chronic health conditions, especially kidney disease, make him vulnerable.

“Without a single disciplinary action in 14 years of incarceration, Sweet’s behavior demonstrates a respect for the law and indicates how he may perform on supervised release,” Roberts said.