Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism

“This guy is in the middle of a government meeting brandishing a weapon,” MacIntosh said. “Why would I not think they were trying to harm me?”

Clous told the newspaper he retrieved his rifle in response to MacIntosh's request.

“I was going to chime in as well,” Clous said. “I was just going to show the rifle and show that I fully support the Second Amendment, but then I opted not to ... I was in my home.”

Two self-described members of the Proud Boys spoke to the county board last March in support of a pro-Second Amendment resolution the panel adopted.

Clous said he won’t denounce any group, including Black Lives Matter, the NFL, or LBGTQ organizations.

“The only thing I know about them (Proud Boys) is when they came and spoke to us," Clous said. “They were probably the most respected folks that got up and talked. They were decent guys and they treated us with respect.”

Proud Boys has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and an extremist group by the FBI.

Hentschel, the board chairman, laughed in response to Clous’ actions and said he had no problem with what Clous did.