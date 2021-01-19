Michigan man sentenced to prison in drowning of autistic son

He said he woke his wife before leaving so she could watch Samuel. But Michelle Koets, who had worked a night shift as a registered nurse, fell back asleep after her husband said he was leaving.

Authorities said Koets knew his son had later gotten into the icy pool because his 13-year-old daughter texted him a photo of his son standing in the water.

The daughter told police she went around the house yelling for her mother, but no one answered. She said she saw her brother's arms were restrained and then left, but her father then asked her to check on the “freak,” the Grand Rapids Press reported.

According to court records, Koets' daughter replied that she thought her brother was stuck and sent her father another photo, showing him chest-deep in the pool water.

Koets instructed the daughter to get her mother, and after she shook her mother awake Michelle Koets sprinted to get her son out of the pool, where he had spent an hour. But Samuel had gone under and couldn’t be resuscitated despite attempts by arriving rescuers.