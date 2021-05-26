Michigan man exonerated of murder after 32 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A man was exonerated Wednesday after 32 years in prison when authorities agreed that he was wrongly convicted of a fatal stabbing in suburban Detroit based on faulty evidence, including a bite mark on the victim.

For years, Gilbert Poole Jr., 56, had challenged his first-degree murder conviction with expertise from the Innocence Project at WMU-Cooley Law School.

An Oakland County judge dismissed the conviction at the request of the Michigan attorney general's office, clearing the way a few hours later for Poole's release from a prison in Jackson.

“I spent decades learning, reading, studying law, but none of that was working for me,” Poole said in court. “It wasn’t until I surrendered to a higher power and God stepped in and sent me a band of angels to look past the rules and regulations and looked to see who was standing in the furnace. I was standing in the furnace. I didn’t belong here."

Poole was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mejia, whose body was found in a Pontiac field.

Poole’s girlfriend told police that he had confessed to her that he met Mejia in a bar and later killed him during a violent robbery attempt. A dentist linked Poole to a bite mark on the victim.