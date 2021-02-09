Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a 'hoax from day one'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan falsely claimed supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, calling it a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last Wednesday while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video posted on YouTube by a group called Reclaim Our American Republican. The Republicans spoke with Shirkey at a restaurant a day before censuring him for a number of reasons, including backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the Statehouse and allegedly not doing enough to fight Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions.

At one point, a participant who said he was at the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C., asked Shirkey about it.

He responded: “That wasn't Trump people. That's been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged."

Another participant, who also said he had been in D.C., suggested that police tear-gassed “their own guards.”