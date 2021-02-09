Michigan GOP leader called Capitol riot a 'hoax,’ apologizes

He responded: “That wasn't Trump people. That's been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged."

Another participant, who also said he had been in D.C., suggested that police tear-gassed “their own guards.”

Shirkey said: “Why wasn't there more security there? It was ridiculous. It was all staged," claiming that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “was part of it. ...They wanted to have a mess." He added that some Trump backers “probably got caught up in the emotion” of the mob.

The siege of the Capitol stunned the world as hundreds of Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died, including a police officer.

Jon Smith, the Hillsdale County GOP's secretary, told The Associated Press that he recorded the hour-long conversation with a phone in his pocket because he was worried Shirkey would lie. It was unclear whether Shirkey knew he was being recorded. Hillsdale County is one of three south-central Michigan counties Shirkey represents in the Senate.