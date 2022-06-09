Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged over Capitol riot role

Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists that are demanding another investigation into former President Donald Trump's loss during a rally on Feb. 8, 2022 outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
Keep scrolling for a viewer's guide to the Jan. 6 committee hearings
His arrest came hours before the House committee investigating the insurrection holds a widely anticipated public hearing, showing never-seen video, audio and an array of evidence highlighting the deadly violence that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.
It wasn't clear why authorities decided to move against Kelley now. He has long acknowledged that he was at the insurrection though he didn't go inside the Capitol. But nearly 18 months later, the government continues to charge more people.
In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of Kelley in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Trump crowd.
Kelley was recorded on video repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them toward stairs leading into the building, the FBI said.
He used his phone to "film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers" and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the document states.
Kelley, a real estate broker who lives in Allendale Township, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission, according to the criminal complaint.
He is among more than 800 people who are facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. More than 300 people have pleaded guilty, largely to misdemeanor offenses punishable by no more than one year in prison. Some who've pleaded guilty to misdemeanors have been sentenced to short stints behind bars while others have been sentenced to home confinement or probation.
In Michigan, Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.
His arrest further roils a GOP field that initially had 10 candidates. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the ballot because of forged signatures on their campaign petitions.
Kelley declined to participate in a Republican debate last week because organizers of the public policy conference on Mackinac Island required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
After the 2020 election, Kelley was a speaker at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Lansing, telling a lie that Trump won the election and that Democrats were trying to steal his victory. During the early months of the pandemic, he organized a protest at the Michigan Capitol, inviting heavily armed militias to gather inside the statehouse.
He has told The Associated Press that militia members are "law abiding, lawful citizens that love this country, and maybe you get a couple of them that are bad apples. Question for you is, are bad apples pretty much in everything that we have as far as groups?"
How to watch and what to know about the Jan. 6 hearings
How we got here?
The House panel was formed last summer after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent Jan. 6 commission that would have had an even number of Republicans and Democrats and operated outside of Congress. When that proposal failed, Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a Democratic-led panel to investigate the attack. The House approved the formation of the committee in June 2021, and the panel started its work within weeks.
The Jan. 6 panel’s two Republicans — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both frequent critics of Trump — joined the committee at Pelosi’s invitation. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his members from the panel after Pelosi rejected some the members he selected.
Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman, and Kinzinger have firmly aligned themselves with the Democrats on the probe, saying their duty to investigate rises above partisanship. Other Republicans decry the investigation as another partisan effort to go after Trump.
AP file
For history
The hearings could be politically risky for Democrats, who face significant headwinds from the GOP in this November’s midterm elections. While many voters are most concerned about inflation, education or other household issues, the Democrats on the committee — including some who face tough reelection bids this fall — say they hope people don't lose sight of what happened on Jan. 6.
The attempt to subvert democracy isn’t over, they argue, as many Americans still incorrectly believe that Trump won the election and some states around the country have moved to replace election officials and politicians who certified Biden’s win.
And Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” at the rally the morning of the insurrection, is considering another White House bid.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, said Tuesday the measure of success would be “whether we are able to preserve American democracy and our institutions — it’s a long-term test.”
AP file
Who will be there and who won't?
The committee hasn’t yet announced the focus of each hearing, or who all of the witnesses will be. But they are expected to seek public testimony from witnesses who were revelatory when interviewed behind closed doors. They are expected to include former Trump White House aides who have been cooperative and others who have detailed Trump’s pressure on state and federal authorities to overturn the election.
The committee has reached out to a group of Trump-era Justice Department officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general at the time of the riot, about having them as witnesses, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
While the panel has talked to dozens of Trump aides and allies, they have not heard from some of the most prominent figures who were closest to Trump that day — notably former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who declined to talk to the panel after negotiations broke down, and McCarthy, who also declined to cooperate.
The committee subpoenaed McCarthy and four other House Republicans who interacted with Trump and the White House before and during the attack, but they have so far refused to comply.
AP file
What will the hearing entail?
The committee divided the investigation into different subject teams that are expected to provide structure to the hearings.
One team has looked into the government’s response, including the slow deployment of the National Guard and the struggles of Capitol Police, who were overwhelmed as the rioters descended. Another team has been looking into donors who helped finance the events of the day. Other subjects of the investigation include those who organized the rally on Jan. 6, the actions of the Justice Department, the role of domestic extremism and the spread of misinformation on social media.
One of the investigative teams has focused on Trump and those who tried to help him overturn the election.
The nine members of the committee have divided themselves up, as well, and each will lead different parts of the hearings. “The public will hear from each of us,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., a member of the panel.
AP file
How will the GOP respond?
Republicans are pushing back on the hearings before they even begin, calling the committee partisan and arguing that Democrats are focused on the wrong priorities.
“They are scrambling to change the headlines, praying that the nation will focus on their partisan witch hunt instead of our pocketbooks,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York told reporters Wednesday.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Democrats' goal is “to end the Electoral College and their goal is to stop President Trump from running in 2024, plain and simple.”
AP file
It's not criminal
Congress doesn’t have the power to press charges, so the hearings aren’t intended to be a prosecution. But members of the panel have encouraged the Justice Department to aggressively investigate the attack, as well.
Lawmakers have also talked about the possibility of sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that certain individuals — perhaps even Trump — should be prosecuted. Such a referral would put Attorney General Merrick Garland and his prosecutors on the spot.
Though the scope of the department’s investigation remains unclear, it recently issued a subpoena to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro that could signal Justice is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president. The department previously issued subpoenas to people connected to the Jan. 6 attack and the rallies in Washington that preceded the violence.
AP file
Meet the 9 members of the Jan. 6 committee
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi
As the committee's chairman, Thompson sees his career-long struggle for civil rights as the foundation of his work in leading the investigation. Domestic extremism and its links to white supremacy are a familiar subject for Thompson, not only from his time on the Homeland Security Committee but also from his early involvement in the civil rights movement in Mississippi.
The 74-year-old lawmaker was sitting in the upper House gallery on Jan. 6, watching rioters' attempts to break through the doors. For him, the experience recalled the "unpleasant experiences" from his early days as a Black politician in the South.
Republicans and Democrats alike last summer pushed Thompson as the right choice to lead the investigation, seeing his understated style as the right fit for an investigation that was certain to be partisan and fraught.
In the months that have followed, even as some of his more outspoken counterparts have appeared on television to repeatedly criticize Trump, Thompson has mostly steered clear of the spectacle. Instead, he has made his voice heard in poignant opening remarks at hearings and in language in subpoenas, emphasizing the responsibility of the legislative branch to probe the "violent attack on the seat of our democracy."
AP file
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is vice chair of the panel and has emerged as its most outspoken member. She broke with most other Republicans after the insurrection, voting for Trump's impeachment and declaring that he "lit the flame" that ignited the attack.
The stance led to Cheney's ouster from GOP leadership and censure from the national party. And while the party that made her family's legacy pushed her away, House Democrats have embraced her as a beacon of courage. Speaker Nancy Pelosi recruited her and fellow censured Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to be the sole GOP members of the panel.
In the span of the inquiry, Cheney has become an even more fervent critic of the Republican former president. Trump, in turn, is trying to drive her out of politics by denying her another term in office.
Cheney now faces a Trump-backed challenge in Wyoming, which will hold its primary in August. She has set personal fundraising records ahead of the race, in part thanks to her role on the committee, but political strategists have said she'll likely need some votes from Democrats and independents to win. Much of the party is now against her reelection, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who drove her out of leadership.
There's also been chatter in Washington about Cheney parlaying her political standing to mount a 2024 presidential run against Trump.
AP file
Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida
Murphy is one of two lame-duck members seated on the select committee. The 43-year-old joined Kinzinger in announcing this year she would not seek another term. Both lawmakers cited a desire to spend more time with their families after facing an onslaught of threats since the committee was formed.
"Public service is not without personal sacrifice," Murphy said in a statement announcing her decision. "And as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard."
"This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision," she added.
The Florida Democrat, who unseated a 12-term Republican incumbent in 2016 and helped her party flip back the House in 2018, has also been an outspoken critic of the growing partisan nature of Capitol Hill and the rift between moderates like herself and the more left-leaning members of her party.
Murphy, who in her nearly four years in Congress was often seen as a bipartisan dealmaker, has also taken a less Trump-focused approach in her role as a member of the committee, instead zeroing in on the impact the former president's efforts could have on future election integrity and voter enfranchisement. Murphy said she "is not done with public service" and will continue her work as chair of the Florida Democratic Party's Democracy and Voter Protection Program.
AP file
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California
Aguilar is the only member of the committee currently serving in House leadership. The 42-year-old lawmaker representing California's Inland Empire is also likely to move up from the No. 6 spot in the Democratic caucus when leadership vacancies arise in the next year. Before coming to Congress in 2014, he was the mayor of Redlands, California.
When the district became more favorable to Democrats after a round of redistricting, Aguilar ran again and again until he flipped the Republican-held seat. He is currently the highest-ranking Latino in Congress.
On the select committee, Aguilar has been able to leverage his spot in leadership as the vice chair of the Democratic caucus to communicate the panel's goals and objectives as lawmakers face an onslaught of criticism from Republicans that the investigation is partisan and an abuse of Congress' investigatory powers.
AP file
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois
Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 panel. His willingness to criticize Trump, GOP leadership and lawmakers on the far right has left him with few allies in his party. He opted last fall to not seek reelection rather than run in a primary later this month that would have had him facing off against GOP Rep. Darin LaHood in a newly redrawn congressional district that tilts strongly to the right.
Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. Trump celebrated Kinzinger's decision to retire after serving out his sixth term, crowing "2 down, 8 to go!" But Kinzinger isn't going away quietly. He appears to relish taking digs at the former president and at McCarthy, who has worked strenuously to stay in the former president's good graces.
Kinzinger, 44, is a combat veteran who flew missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He continues to serve as a pilot in the Air National Guard with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He has hinted at other political plans, saying upon his retirement that "this isn't the end of my political future but the beginning."
AP file
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California
Schiff is serving his 11th term in Congress and has parlayed that experience into a role as chairman of the House's intelligence committee. But he is perhaps best known as the lead impeachment manager in Trump's first Senate trial, where he warned senators weighing the charges that they knew they couldn't trust the president to do what's right for the country.
"You can trust he will do what's right for Donald Trump. He'll do it now. He's done it before. He'll do it for the next several months. He'll do it in the election if he's allowed to," Schiff warned.
Schiff often drew the ire of Trump, who mocked him at his campaign rallies and at White House events. McCarthy has suggested that Schiff will lose his intelligence panel seat if Republicans win the majority in November, a retaliatory move that would follow the Democrats stripping Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar of their committee assignments for their inflammatory rhetoric.
Schiff's experience as a federal prosecutor shows in his ability to frame issues and go toe-to-toe with the Republicans rhetorically. He is a confidant of Pelosi and is sometimes mentioned as her possible replacement should she step down. He could also someday run for a statewide office such as governor or senator.
AP file
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia
Luria is serving her second term in office and faces stiff competition for a third in a district that leans Republican. She announced her reelection bid on the first anniversary of the insurrection, 1:46 p.m. to be exact, timed to match when she was being evacuated from her office. She said that the nation was at a crossroads and that Americans "must defend our democracy against forces that seek its destruction."
Luria is a 20-year Navy veteran whose district is home to a huge number of military personnel and veterans. She has not shied from her work on the Jan. 6 panel but also doesn't brandish it. Her press releases, tweets and floor statements emphasize efforts to boost defense spending and her support for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. She also highlights efforts to work across party lines and touted coming in at No. 26 on one scorekeeper's rankings of bipartisanship in the House.
The top Republican challengers hoping to win the right to face her in November are also emphasizing issues other than her work on the Jan. 6 investigations, so it doesn't appear to be a front-burner issue in the race — for now.
AP file
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland
Raskin has emerged as one of the panel's leading voices after serving as the lead House manager in Trump's second Senate impeachment trial. He has promised startling revelations in the upcoming hearings. "People need to understand how close we came to losing everything on Jan. 6 with both an inside effort at a political coup and an outside effort to violently overthrow the peaceful transfer of power," he said.
Raskin served as a constitutional law professor at American University's Washington College of Law for more than 25 years. He is a prolific writer who published a memoir about the insurrection, the subsequent impeachment trial and dealing with his son's death. The siege of the Capitol came just days after Raskin's 25-year-old son, Tommy, took his own life.
The Maryland Democrat is just in his third term in office and has already assured himself a leading role on legal issues before the House Judiciary Committee in the years ahead.
AP file
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California
Lofgren is chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police. She has been a member of the House since 1995 and is an immigration attorney and immigration law professor who participated in the impeachment process for three presidents — Trump, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, the latter as a congressional staffer.
She said making the Capitol safer is not a substitute for determining what led to the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. She said: "Who paid for it? How was it organized? We need to find that out to keep the country safe."
AP file
Burnett reported from Chicago. AP reporter Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!