Michigan, Detroit seek $204K for fighting election lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending Detroit and Michigan from a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump.

The tally filed Wednesday came two weeks after a judge said the lawyers, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, would pay a penalty for pursuing the case. The final figure will be determined later.

Trump voters filed a lawsuit in November after Michigan's vote in favor of Joe Biden was certified. They alleged fraud and wanted voting machines impounded.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit was a sham.

“Individuals may have a right — within certain bounds — to disseminate allegations of fraud unsupported by law or fact in the public sphere,” the judge said. “But attorneys cannot exploit their privilege and access to the judicial process to do the same.”

Detroit was represented by lawyers in private practice. They're seeking $182,000. The Michigan attorney general's office is requesting about $22,000.