Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

“We need to empower survivors. They need to have a platform to be heard on. They need the tools to be able to do that,” she said.

The university has acknowledged that assaults occurred. A report by a law firm hired by the school found that officials failed to stop Anderson, especially in the 1970s, despite hearing about assaults. The university is in mediation with lawyers who are seeking a financial settlement for at least 850 people, mostly men.

Attorneys who have sued say the statute of limitations can be paused because the school “fraudulently concealed” the abuse for years. But the bills could provide the victims more certainty and increase pressure for a resolution.

“It will help the U of M victims. But it will also help so many men and women out there who may have been abused by a medical professional where, because of the knowledge imbalance between a doctor and patient, may not have found out or realized it for a number of years later,” said Mike Cox, a former Michigan attorney general who is representing more than 150 of the plaintiffs.

