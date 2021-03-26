Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The investigation of Michigan State University's handling of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is over because the university has refused to provide thousands of documents related to the scandal, Michigan’s attorney general said Friday.

Dana Nessel's announcement came after the university said it would not change its position that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege.

“The university’s refusal to voluntarily provide them closes the last door available to finish our investigation,” Nessel, a Democrat, said. “We’re incredibly disappointed that our work will end this way, especially for the survivors."

Nassar was a campus doctor who is now serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes. He molested women and girls, especially gymnasts, under the guise of treatment. They were MSU athletes, U.S. Olympic gymnasts and young elite gymnasts in the Lansing region.

For more than two years, Nessel had asked MSU to release more than 6,000 documents to help shine a light on what the school knew about the abuse. Brian Quinn, vice president of legal affairs, issued a statement Friday, reiterating that the university would not comply, citing attorney-client privilege.