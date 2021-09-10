Michael Kors returns to NY Fashion Week with urban romance

Kors recalled names like Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman and Jackie Kennedy as inspirations for the timeless line.

But most of all, Kors emphasized that style is back after a year of coronavirus-related shutdowns plagued the city's arts and culture venues.

“I started seeing people getting dressed up to just go out and have a hamburger, just the joy of expressing yourself through fashion," he said. "Comfort is a big part of American fashion always. So how do we combine feeling polished, glamorous and dressed up but never give up comfort?”

To Kors, regardless of what chaos is happening in the world, he says he hopes his work and latest collection helps people feel comfortable regardless of their size or age.

“I think everyone just wants to feel good about themselves, wants to have fun, and also wants to buy something that makes them feel great but lasts, something that stands the test of time,” he said. “Because the idea of something disposable, to me, is just, it’s an affront, you know, fashion is not meant to be disposable.”

