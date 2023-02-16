Michael Jeffery Jordan is born at Cumberland Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., the fourth of five children of James and Deloris Jordan. The family lives there for 18 months while James Jordan studies airplane hydraulics on the GI Bill, then moves to Wilmington, N.C., before Michael's second birthday.

"I've got to believe one thing. One day, God was sitting around and decided to make the perfect basketball player. He gave him a little hardship early to make him appreciate what he would earn in the end and called him Michael Jordan."

- James Jordan