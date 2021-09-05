Miami teen's football game to honor dad who died from COVID

Alan, meanwhile, was growing increasingly lethargic, with a troubling cough. His oxygen levels were extremely low when he was taken to the ER. Ten days later he had a heart attack.

The doctors wanted to put him in a coma. Karyn was terrified. She remembers him trying to reassure her over the phone.

“Babe, I just want to let you know, I gave consent to intubate me and they’re gonna fix me, they’re going to fix my heart," he told her. “I love you.”

It was their last conversation. He never regained consciousness.

The children have been inconsolable, the center of their family suddenly gone.

“I can’t believe he won’t be able to see me go to medical school," Elyssa sobbed.

Yet even in death, Alan's legacy is ever present.

During funeral preparations, Karyn says, A.J. pulled her aside, reminding her of his football game Friday night in Jacksonville, nearly six hours away.

“Buddy, you know it's OK to miss that football game. Your coaches aren't going to be upset.”

But she says he was resolute.