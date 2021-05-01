Miami money manager gets 4 years in Venezuela bribery case

Prosecutors complained Hernandez's monthly probation reports of his post-arrest activity failed to mention dealings with Raj Bhakta, a former contestant on “The Apprentice” — the reality TV show once starring Donald Trump.

Bhakta himself has not been implicated in wrongdoing, but prosecutors say the investments should have been reported.

The two last year joined efforts with Hernandez’s ex-wife to launch a company selling meat from a Florida farm owned by Bhakta. Hernandez’s friends have described the venture as an attempt to provide for his family while he is locked away.

Prosecutors also say Hernandez moved to give his ex-wife control of a trust that owns a $2.7 million home in the leafy Miami suburb of Coral Gables. The two divorced shortly after Hernandez’s arrest, but are living together in that home, control of which — along with a Brooklyn town home — is disputed in a related forfeiture case. Hernandez maintains he resigned as trustee of the trust, which was created in 2013, on the advice of his lawyer and it is now fully controlled by his ex-wife for the benefit of their children.