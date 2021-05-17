Miami judge who used staff for personal errands resigns

Zilber sent his bailiff to register his car with the state highway safety department and motor vehicles, as well as to pick up tickets for an art fair.

Between January 2019 and March 2020, according to the commission, Zilber was absent from the courthouse 51 days without notifying superiors. It said he often left work early.

Dent’s lawyer Bruce Jacobs told the newspaper that his client understands “the importance of integrity and honesty in the judiciary.”

“She came forward, at great risk, to speak truth to power,” Jacobs said. “She was blacklisted from the legal community and even her husband told her to move on. When Dixie’s husband saw Judge Zilber resigned, he told her how proud he was of her for standing up for her beliefs.”

Miami-Dade County Judge Miguel Mirabal also resigned recently, the Herald reported. He stepped down on April 30, three months after assuming the bench, following allegations of misconduct before he became a judge.

