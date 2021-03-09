Miami janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love's the reason

“I told her, ‘You can whup me today, you can whup me tomorrow, but I’m going to continue to do it.’”

Decades later, Moreau is still feeding the hungry.

She borrows the church truck to buy groceries on Thursday and Friday and cooks into the wee hours of the night for Saturday’s feedings. Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church pays for the food, relying on donations. Moreau prepares the meals singlehandedly, while church volunteers serve or deliver them to shut-ins.

“Americans, Spanish, Haitian, they come here,” she said. “Even when I’m closing, they say, ’Please, can I have some,’ and I give it to them, because if they go home and have nothing it hurts my feelings.”

Moreau also feeds people back in her little village north of Port-au-Prince. Despite her meager salary, she sends food pallets monthly to her sisters and brother, nieces, nephews and neighbors, telling her sister over the phone to make sure this person gets a bag of rice and that person gets the sardines.

Every morning before work, for the church’s staff, police and local community leaders, Moreau prepares a table with a special Haitian hot tea to ward off colds. She lays out vapors to inhale and other remedies from her homeland believed to strengthen the immune system.