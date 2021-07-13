Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests

“They are revolting against a corrupt communist dictatorship that has ruled that island with an iron fist for over 60 years, that is responsible for death and destruction, not just on the island of Cuba but really throughout the Western Hemisphere, with their actions supporting other Marxist regimes,” DeSantis said. "These are people that fundamentally desire a fresh start. And they desire a free society.”

DeSantis, who is said to be considering a run for the White House in 2024, declined to directly respond to how Democratic President Joe Biden's administration should be addressing the developments in Cuba. But he said federal officials should not be satisfied with the Cuban government making small accommodations to quell the demonstrations.

DeSantis and others urged the communist government to restore internet service so Cubans could share their grievances with the rest of the world. Failing that, DeSantis said, he encouraged private businesses to find some way to help Cubans regain access to the internet.

Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, whose parents were Cuban exiles, said the U.S. needs to speak with one voice in persuading the Biden administration to heed the calls from the Cuban community to stand tough against the Cuban government.